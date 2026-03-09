Police compassionate recruitment results on hold: Arunachal home minister

The final results for recruitment to 35 posts in the police department under the compassionate appointment scheme have been kept in abeyance following directions from the Gauhati High Court, Mama Natung informed the state Assembly on March 9.

Replying to a question raised by Independent MLA Laisam Simai during the Question Hour, Natung said the recruitment process had already been conducted but the declaration of the final results was withheld in compliance with orders issued by the Itanagar Permanent Bench of Gauhati High Court.

The minister said appointments under compassionate grounds are being carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions laid down in the government office memorandum issued in 2022.

“The government has earmarked a five per cent quota in the police department for compassionate appointments. Though several candidates were appointed under this provision in 2019, the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs require candidates to undergo certain qualifying assessments depending on the post offered,” he said.

Natung informed that candidates applying under the scheme are required to clear basic qualifying procedures, including a physical efficiency test (PET), medical examination, document verification and a written test before being considered for appointment.

According to the minister, some candidates who failed to qualify in these tests later challenged the recruitment process in court, following which the declaration of the final results has been kept on hold.

Under the latest guidelines of the Centre for recruitment on compassionate grounds, a dependent family member of a government employee who dies while in service or is medically retired may be considered for appointment in government departments, including the police, to provide immediate financial relief to the bereaved family.

The scheme, framed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), allows such appointments only against regular vacancies and within a ceiling of five per cent of posts meant for direct recruitment, generally in Group ‘C’ or equivalent posts.