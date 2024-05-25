Arunachal Pradesh police have apprehended two drug peddlers at the Banderdewa border town adjoining Assam. The arrests took place on May 22, when a patrol team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Putung village.

The two individuals, identified as Nur Jamal, 27, a resident of North Lakhimpur, Assam, and Tajin Duchok, 34, from Taliha, Upper Subansiri district, were caught red-handed with a stash of suspected heroin. During the personal search, the police recovered 20 vials containing the illicit substance.

Police also seized a Maruti Alto car and a motorcycle, which were allegedly used to transport the contraband across the state border.

This was not the first brush with the law for the duo. Reports indicate that both Jamal and Duchok had previously been arrested by the Banderdewa police in December 2023 in connection with a robbery case.