Poppy cultivation on 8 acres destroyed in Arunachal’s Longding

Security forces have destroyed poppy cultivation spread over eight acres of land in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, police said on January 25.

Longding Superintendent of Police (SP) Dekio Gumja said the illegal plantations were detected and destroyed at Votnu and Khasa villages, located close to the India-Myanmar border. The operation was carried out on January 23 as part of an anti-narcotics drive.

The destruction drive was overseen by the Pangchau circle executive magistrate and conducted after a detailed survey of the area. Despite difficult terrain, the operation was completed smoothly by coordinating with village authorities and taking them into confidence, the SP said.

Drones were used for surveillance and aerial surveys to identify the poppy fields, enabling the team to locate and destroy the crops effectively.

No cases have been registered against the growers, as many of them were unaware that poppy cultivation is illegal, Gumja said. He added that efforts will now focus on sensitising villagers about the harmful effects of drugs and creating awareness about alternative and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to officials, poppy cultivation in some border villages is often linked to tradition, with many farmers growing it primarily for self-consumption. Authorities said sustained awareness campaigns will be essential to curb the practice.