Arunachal Pradesh is mourning the untimely demise of Rupchi Taku, popularly known as 'Pookoomon' in the digital world, who passed away at the age of 26. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Taku fell from the fourth floor of her rented residence, according to local police.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed that Taku was rushed to RK Mission Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. He stated, "Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 196 BNSS and sub-inspector Inya Tato has been assigned to conduct a thorough investigation." Singh said that no foul play is suspected at this time, and the incident appears to be accidental.

Preliminary reports suggest that Taku, who was visually impaired and heavily reliant on glasses, may have accidentally fallen from the balcony of her residence. Taku gained prominence for her engaging content on YouTube under the channel 'Pookoomon', amassing a significant following, particularly among the youth in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.