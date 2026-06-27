Potin–Kimin road closed due to persistent landslides in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor
Potin–Kimin road closed due to persistent landslides in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor
The DDMA has closed the Potin–Kimin road after persistent landslides made it unsafe for travel. Travellers have been told to avoid the route until further orders and follow official updates.
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Story highlights
- Continuous earth slippage and debris have blocked the carriageway despite clearance efforts
- District authorities said the route remains unsafe for all travellers
- Commuters were advised to avoid unnecessary travel across the affected stretch
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Keyi Panyor district, has announced the closure of the Potin–Kimin road due to persistent landslide activity, making the route unsafe for travel.
According to the DDMA, continuous slippage of earth and debris has blocked the carriageway, and despite ongoing clearance efforts, the road remains hazardous.
Authorities have urged all travellers not to use the Potin–Kimin route until further orders and advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected area.
Residents and travellers can obtain the latest updates through the KP Suvidha WhatsApp Bot or the KP AI Voice Agent by contacting 9405456923.
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