A major transmission project critical to Arunachal Pradesh’s energy infrastructure has been completed five months ahead of schedule, significantly enhancing the region’s power reliability.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) announced on Monday that the 220 kV double circuit Kathalguri-Namsai transmission line was successfully energised late Saturday night. The 71-kilometre line links the Assam-based gas power plant at Kathalguri, operated by NEEPCO, to a newly developed 220 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project was implemented under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) model and includes a bay extension at the Kathalguri end to improve operational efficiency.

Officials said the new transmission system will enable smoother and more stable power flow from the national grid into Arunachal Pradesh. It also boosts voltage stability and strengthens system backup, both of which are crucial for a consistent year-round electricity supply, especially in a state with challenging terrain and growing energy demands.

“This project is a cornerstone in our journey toward robust and reliable energy infrastructure,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. “Kudos to PGCIL for their exemplary execution and unwavering commitment to the Northeast,” he posted on social media.

The infrastructure upgrade is expected to directly support ongoing development projects in the region, helping to meet increasing power needs and reduce reliance on localised, less stable sources. (PTI)