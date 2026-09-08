Power department employee dies of electrocution in Arunachal’s East Siang

A 57-year-old Power Department employee died after suffering an electric shock while repairing a power-supply fault at New Borguli in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district on Sunday night, September 6.

The deceased, identified as Baramdeo Pandit, was posted at the Mebo Power Sub-Station and was attending to a fault in a gang insulator supplying electricity to Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, Mer and other villages in the Monggu Banggo area of Mebo subdivision.

According to Mebo Power Sub-Station Junior Engineer Ajoy Pertin, Pandit suffered the electric shock at around 9:18 pm. He sustained burn injuries and a head injury after falling from an electricity pole following the shock.

He was immediately taken to Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A native of Majilispur village under Allipur Hatta Post Office in Bihar’s Vaishali district, Pandit joined the Power Department as a casual electrician in June 1988 and had been posted at New Borguli since 1991. He was promoted to Work-Charged electrician in November 2023 and had served the department for more than 38 years, Pertin said.

After the post-mortem and completion of necessary formalities, Pandit’s mortal remains were sent to his native village in Bihar on Monday afternoon. Power Department officials said the remains reached his home on Tuesday evening.

Pandit is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Remembering his contribution, Pertin said Pandit played a key role in maintaining uninterrupted power supply across the Monggu Banggo areas under Mebo subdivision.

“He was punctual, dutiful, sincere and a genuinely noble human being. His untimely demise is an immense and irreparable loss to the Monggu Banggo area in particular and to the department as a whole,” Pertin said.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng also expressed grief over Pandit’s death and conveyed condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Baramdeo Pandit, a dedicated staff member of the Power Department posted at New Borguli, who passed away in an unfortunate electrocution incident,” Tayeng said in a social media post.

Tayeng said Pandit’s death was particularly painful as he had been living alone at his place of posting, far from his family in Bihar.

“May the departed soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Almighty give his loved ones the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” the MLA added.