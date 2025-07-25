Power Grid boosts electricity infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh border districts

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is advancing essential transmission infrastructure across Lohit and Anjaw districts in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aims to bolster electricity supply in these remote border areas, enhancing access to reliable energy.

Minister Dasanglu Pul, responsible for Women and Child Development, Science and Technology, and the MLA of Anjaw, recently held a meeting with Pradeep Kumar, the Chief General Manager (in-charge) of PGCIL, to review the progress of key power lines. These include the 132kV Tezu-Halaipani Line and the 33kV Halaipani-Hawai-Walong Line, both crucial for improving energy distribution in the region.

Minister Pul emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing the power network, stating, "Strengthening the power network in remote areas remains a top priority of the Government to ensure reliable and inclusive energy access across Arunachal Pradesh." This aligns with the broader goal of equipping border towns with robust infrastructure to support sustainable development.



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The meeting also covered detailed assessments for upcoming projects, underscoring the importance of planning in executing efficient power distribution networks. The focus remains on ensuring that the infrastructure meets the growing demands of the local population and supports regional development. Additionally, discussions highlighted the need for timely implementation and the allocation of resources to ensure the projects' success, which is vital for the economic upliftment of these areas.

These infrastructure developments are part of a strategic effort to improve living conditions and foster economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh's border areas. By enhancing the power supply network, the government aims to provide a more inclusive environment conducive to progress and development. This initiative is expected to bring about significant improvements in the quality of life for residents, facilitating better access to modern amenities and services.

The advancements in the power sector not only support immediate energy needs but also aim to provide a reliable foundation for future growth. This initiative reflects a commitment to ensuring that even the most remote regions of India have access to modern amenities and services, thereby bridging the gap between urban and rural areas and promoting equitable development.