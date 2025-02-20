President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, February 20 extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their Statehood Day, lauding their rich cultural heritage and contributions to India's diverse legacy.

"Blessed by Mother Nature and steeped in cultural vibrancy, both states exemplify India's unity in diversity. I am confident that the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will continue to uphold their extraordinary traditions. Wishing them new milestones of progress and excellence," President Murmu conveyed in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reflected on the state's journey since attaining full statehood on February 20, 1987, calling it an epitome of pride and progress. "From the snow-capped peaks of Tawang to the lush valleys of Ziro, our land is home to resilient spirits, deep-rooted traditions, and boundless aspirations," he remarked.

Union Minister JP Nadda also extended his wishes, commending Arunachal Pradesh for striking a balance between modernity and tribal traditions. "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state is witnessing continuous growth and development," he noted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reminisced about Arunachal Pradesh’s transformation from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a full-fledged state in 1987. "A moment of pride as we celebrate our historic journey. Wishing Arunachal Pradesh continued prosperity and success," he shared on X.

Known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun,' Arunachal Pradesh holds strategic significance as it shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar. Initially designated as a Union Territory in 1972, it achieved statehood on February 20, 1987.

Similarly, Mizoram, which became the 23rd state of India on the same day, commemorates its transition from a Union Territory to a full-fledged state, marking a milestone in its pursuit of greater autonomy and governance.