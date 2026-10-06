‘Pride to work for Arunachal’: New BJP state in-charge Devesh Kumar welcomed in Itanagar

Newly appointed BJP Arunachal Pradesh in-charge Devesh Kumar was accorded a warm welcome at the party's state headquarters in Itanagar on October 6, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and senior party leaders attending the programme.

Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, MLAs, party functionaries and workers were present at the welcome ceremony.

The BJP appointed Devesh Kumar as its Arunachal Pradesh in-charge last month as part of a wider organisational reshuffle covering states and Union Territories.

Speaking to the media, Khandu welcomed Kumar to Arunachal Pradesh and said his guidance would help strengthen the BJP's organisation at the grassroots level.

“It was a pleasure to receive his margdarshan and guidance. His words and direction will certainly help us move forward with greater clarity and commitment,” Khandu said.

The chief minister described Arunachal Pradesh as the “Land of the Rising Sun” and extended a welcome to Kumar on behalf of the party's workers in the state.

Kumar, meanwhile, said he considered it a matter of pride to work for the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is a pride moment to work for the saffron party in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh,” Kumar said.

He said he had spent more than two decades in journalism and would draw on his experience in public life while working with the party organisation in the frontier Himalayan state.

Kumar said he would focus on social causes and work with BJP workers to strengthen the party's organisational activities across Arunachal Pradesh.

The new state in-charge will work closely with the state BJP leadership on organisational activities, grassroots outreach and coordination. The appointment is part of the BJP's broader organisational restructuring announced by the party in September.