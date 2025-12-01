Naharlagun police detain tutor for alleged assault on four minor girls

Police in Naharlagun received a report on 30 November 2025 regarding a serious incident involving four minor girls, all aged between six and seven years and studying in class one.



The report indicated that a private tuition teacher allegedly molested and sexually assaulted the children at his rented residence in G Sector, Naharlagun. Authorities acted swiftly following the information, which was received at around 9:15 pm.

The accused was identified as Mr Milo Takar, 35 years old, son of Milo Sambyo from Village Bula in Lower Subansiri District. According to the official account, Mr Takar was immediately located and detained by law enforcement officers from Naharlagun Police Station. The officers involved included L/SI S. Dirchi, HC S. Bagang, and HC T K Khochi, who conducted the detention without delay.

The official statement described the place of occurrence as the tutor's rented apartment, where the alleged acts took place. Following his detention, Mr Takar was transferred to the custody of the Women Police Station in Itanagar for further investigation and legal action. The authorities have not disclosed additional details regarding the ongoing inquiry.

"A verbal information was received on 30/11/25 around 2115 hrs at Naharlagun PS that 4 (four) minor girls, aged around 06-07 yrs old, of class 1 standard, were molested and sexually assaulted by the Private Tuition Teacher." This statement from official sources summarises the incident as reported to police and underlines the urgency with which the situation was addressed.