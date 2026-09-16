Prof Ashan Riddi appointed Arunachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor

Professor Ashan Riddi has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat, East Siang district, officials said on September 16.

Riddi succeeds Professor Tomo Riba, the university's founding Vice-Chancellor, who retired from service on February 28 this year.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Riddi on his appointment and said his leadership could help strengthen academic excellence, research and innovation at the state university.

“This is a significant responsibility, and I wish Professor Riddi a successful and meaningful tenure ahead,” Mein said in a social media post.

Riddi has served as a Professor in the Department of History at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and has around 27 years of academic experience.

His academic work has focused on the history and culture of Northeast India, tribal history and resistance movements in Arunachal Pradesh.

He has also held several administrative responsibilities at Rajiv Gandhi University.

Riddi holds a PhD in History from RGU, where his research focused on the tribal history and culture of Northeast India and the colonial resistance movement in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein expressed hope that Riddi's tenure would contribute to the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh University and further strengthen its academic and research ecosystem.