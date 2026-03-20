Prof. Mahendra P. Lama addresses Myanmar Parliamentarians, highlights Northeast India and Regional cooperation

Renowned academician and economist Mahendra P. Lama addressed a large gathering of newly elected parliamentarians in Myanmar, focusing on regional cooperation, connectivity, food security, and governance.

The event, held in Nay Pyi Taw, was attended by nearly 600 parliamentarians from both houses. The inaugural address was delivered by Myanmar’s Acting President Min Aung Hlaing, who outlined key priorities for the discussions.

Prof. Lama highlighted India’s experiences, particularly from the Northeast region, emphasising efforts in conflict resolution, governance reforms, and development initiatives. He also spoke about the role of regional processes and India’s Act East Policy in strengthening ties with neighbouring countries.

The programme included a panel discussion featuring experts from Thailand, China, India, Myanmar, and Europe, where issues such as cross-border connectivity, food security, and institutional strengthening were discussed.

The event was attended by diplomats and senior officials, including India’s Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur.

During the programme, Prof. Lama was felicitated by Min Aung Hlaing in recognition of his contributions to academic and policy discourse on regional development.