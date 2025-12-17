Arunachal: Project Brahmank commemorates 14 years, honours fallen heroes at sainik sammelan

Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on December 17 commemorated the completion of 14 years of service with a Sainik Sammelan held at its headquarters in Raneghat/Pasighat, reflecting on its role in nation-building across some of the country’s most challenging terrains.

During the ceremony, commendation certificates and citations were awarded to 15 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) personnel and 19 Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) in recognition of their dedication and service.

Addressing the gathering, SC Looniya, Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, paid tribute to personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices in securing strategic connectivity along India’s frontiers. As a mark of remembrance, the Brahmank Memorial was inaugurated at the headquarters premises, dedicated to the martyrs whose service and courage continue to inspire future generations.

Project Brahmank is currently an integral component of the strategically significant Frontier Highway project. The formation has also been associated with several key infrastructure projects recently inaugurated by the Union defence leadership, underscoring its national importance.

Officials said the project recorded expenditure exceeding Rs 850 crore in the last financial year, the highest within the BRO and has already utilised a substantial portion of its budget in the current year. In 2024–25, Project Brahmank also inaugurated 13 infrastructure projects, significantly boosting connectivity and operational preparedness, particularly along the Indo-Tibet border.

The organisation has also placed strong emphasis on safety, resulting in effective control of casualties, especially those related to motor transport accidents. With the development of modern multi-storeyed office and residential infrastructure, Project Brahmank is expected to emerge as a prominent landmark in the Himalayan foothills region.

The efforts of Project Brahmank have been consistently appreciated by the Director General Border Roads, officials said, reaffirming the formation’s contribution to infrastructure development, safety standards and operational excellence. The occasion reiterated the organisation’s commitment to continue serving the nation with dedication and professionalism.