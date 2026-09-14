Project Muskaan awareness helps child report alleged abuse; accused arrested within an hour

A school student's awareness of a child helpline following a police awareness programme helped authorities act swiftly in an alleged sexual abuse case in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, with the accused arrested within an hour of the incident being reported.

According to East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, a minor girl was allegedly lured by her 54-year-old neighbour on the pretext of offering her sweets before the alleged offence took place.

The victim's cousin, who is also a school student, sought help through Child Helpline 1098 after learning about the incident. He had become aware of the helpline during a Project Muskaan awareness programme conducted by police at his school.

After receiving information from Childline through the Women and Child Development Department, a team from the Women Police Station led by Lady Inspector Amum Panyang immediately launched an operation and apprehended the accused within an hour, police said.

Following an FIR lodged by the victim's parents, Women Police Station Case No. 24/2026 was registered on September 9 under Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, September 14, Lamba said the case demonstrated how sustained awareness among schoolchildren could help translate knowledge into timely action and provide protection to vulnerable children.

The awareness programme gave the victim's cousin the confidence to seek help and report the alleged abuse, he said.

Police said the case was not an isolated outcome of Project Muskaan. Since the initiative began its school outreach programme in November last year, East Siang Police has registered three other POCSO cases following interactions with students and subsequent follow-up with children found to be in distress.

The police said regular engagement with children was important to help them identify unsafe situations, speak about their concerns and know where to seek assistance.

Project Muskaan combines child-safety awareness with early identification of distress and timely intervention, police said.

East Siang Police said it would continue school-based outreach programmes covering child safety, recognising safe and unsafe situations, the importance of speaking up and available support mechanisms.

These include Child Helpline 1098, emergency response number 112, the POCSO e-Box and the Police Control Room.

Police also appealed to parents, teachers and community members to remain vigilant, listen to children without judgement and seek appropriate assistance whenever a child shows signs of distress.

In compliance with the POCSO Act and to protect the child's privacy, police have withheld the identity and other identifying particulars of the victim.