ARUNACHAL: Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, a Sahitya Akademi Awardee and Padma Shri awardee who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, will receive the Lummer Dai Sahitya Bota (Award) 2021 from the Asom Sahitya Sabha.

Assam Sahitya Sabha has announced his name for the prestigious award. Assam Sahitya Sabha secretary-general Jadav Sharma informed Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi of the news on Saturday evening.

The prestigious award was instituted in 2009 in memory of 'Sahitya Surya' late Lummer Dai, the doyen of literature and journalism in Arunachal Pradesh, by Assam's apex literary body.

The eminent writer will be honoured at a ceremony at Mangaldoi's district library on 1 June on the 82nd birthday of late Dai.

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi is an Arunachal Pradesh-based writer who retired as a deputy commissioner. His major awards include the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2005 for his Assamese novel Mauna Outh Mukhar Hriday Phulchand Khandelwal Sanghati Bata, the Bhasha Bharti Award, the Basudev Jalan Award, and the Bhupen Hazarika Award in 2017.

He is the author of a number of novels, short story collections, and folk tales. Among his published works are Janahamudrat akalshare Ejoni adibahi, Lingjhik, Bih Kanyar deshat, Hawa kata Manuh, Mishing Moi Akou janam lom. During his early life, he wrote and staged many plays.