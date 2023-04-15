Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik stated that prosperity in border communities will increase border security.

The Governor, who was on a two-day visit to the border district of Shi Yomi as part of the Vibrant Village initiative on Thursday and Friday, visited Lhalung Village under Mechukha block and engaged with gaon burhas, panchayati raj members, locals, and government officials.

He said that the central government has accorded top priority to development of border areas and has launched several welfare schemes and projects, including the ‘Vibrant Village Programme.’

He urged the residents to be helpful and to maintain good relations with the military troops.

According to Parnaik, actions have begun on a war footing in collaboration with the Armed Forces stationed along the frontiers and would necessitate active involvement of the populace living in border areas.

Arunachal Governor also called upon the villagers to preserve their vibrant customs and traditions.

“Our vibrant villages have the potential to attract many tourists and this can lead to development and progress of every household in the village,” he said.

To promote self-help organisations, the Arunachal Governor purchased their horticulture goods and delivered them to the village's poor residents.

He also went to a freshly built home-stay and educated the owner on the finer points of cultural tourism.

Earlier in the day, the Governor presided over a meeting with department heads to discuss the state and federal government's major activities.