Prostitution racket busted at resort in Arunachal’s Likabali; seven women rescued

Lower Siang District Police have uncovered an alleged prostitution racket operating from a resort in Likabali and rescued seven women during a surprise raid conducted on June 24.

Acting on credible intelligence received from multiple sources, including the Lower Siang District Unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS), regarding alleged pimping and prostitution activities at Bokchum Resort, a joint team comprising Lower Siang Police personnel, including women police officers, and an Executive Magistrate carried out a raid at the premises.

During the operation, seven women, reportedly from Nagaland and Assam, were rescued from the resort. Police said all procedures were carried out with due regard to the dignity and privacy of the women. Following medical examinations, the rescued women were placed under the care of the One Stop Centre for further legal assistance, counselling and rehabilitation support.

The resort owner, manager and several customers present at the premises during the raid were detained and questioned as part of the investigation.

Based on the findings of the operation, Likabali Police registered a case vide FIR No. 25/2026 under Sections 3(1)(2) and 4(1)(2)(c) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police said the investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged racket and identify all individuals involved in the operation.

Officials added that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

