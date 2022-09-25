Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) on September 25 reached New Delhi and protested at Jantar Mantar against the alleged corruption of by Pema Khandu-led-Arunachal Pradesh government.

During the protest, the AAC also demanded a CBI enquiry into the alleged corruption by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

As per ACC, Khandu is involved in corruption under Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana (SGRY) 68 crores scam, Power Scam under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana 142 crores scam, fund mismanagement in Panchayati Raj System 889 crores, Department of Mining and Mineral Scam 32 crores, Gross Misuse of CAMPA Fund 588 crores, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Hydro Power Scam among others.

Notably, on August 21, the AAC commenced a foot march from Itanagar to Delhi and reached on September 25 where they are also expected to submit their demand memorandum to Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

While speaking to the media about the development, Oko Sheetal social activist woman, who lead the foot march, also briefed about their demands and further plans.



In addition to this, Byabang Joram, President of All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) demanded to remove Khandu and also supported the demand of CBI and ED enquiry in alleged scams under the Chief Minister.

Social cum RTI activists from Arunachal Vijay Pertin, Serpi Flago Chairman of Save Arunachal Movement, Kenli Lollen, and many others joined the protest dharna at Jantar Mantar.

Tami Pao, General Secretary of Save Arunachal Movement mentioned the illegal recruitment even in the Governor Secretariat, adding, ''Doing dharna, foot march is our democratic right, and we also observed that few goons threatened the activists in Lucknow, this indicates that the level of corruption is too high which the big leaders want to hide be from limelight''.

For the last 28 days, AAC has been staging a sit-in protest at Tennis Court Arunachal's Itanagar and demanding a CBI inquiry against Chief Minister Pema Khandu for allegedly being involved in corruption.

However, Khandu has denied all the allegations levelled against his government and blamed these movements as politically motivated triggered by opposition MLAs who can't bear the development activities in the state.