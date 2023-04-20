The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PA JSC), which has been at the forefront of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage, conducted a mass rally at Aalo town in West Siang district on April 20. The rally saw a strong turnout of protesters expressing dissatisfaction with the police's statement on the death of Late Tumi Gangak, calling it contradictory.

Speaking to the gathered crowd, Techi Puru, Chairman of PA JSC, expressed disappointment with the government's response to their demands for justice in the APPSC case. "We feel like we have been fooled by the government," Puru said, referring to the assurance of justice given on February 18. He further stated that PA JSC had submitted a report of their 13-point demands to the government on April 10, including the thorough investigation of Late Tumi Gangak's mysterious death. However, their demands have not been fulfilled, leading to the launch of the mass peaceful rally in Aalo today.

Puru emphasized that the PA JSC had conducted a thorough study to identify solutions and had submitted their demands to the government in good faith. He expressed disappointment at the lack of progress and called for a swift and unbiased investigation into the APPSC paper leakage and Late Tumi Gangak's death.

The rally at Aalo witnessed a charged atmosphere, with protesters raising slogans and holding placards demanding justice and transparency in the APPSC case. The PA JSC, along with other organizations and individuals, has been actively advocating for accountability and fairness in the ongoing controversy.