Aalo's Puakghat riverfront project bags FICCI Urban Innovation Award 2025

The Puakghat Riverfront Development Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Aalo has been honoured with the prestigious FICCI Urban Innovation Award 2025 under the category of Smart Public Spaces.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who hailed it as a victory not just for Aalo, but for the collective spirit and vision of its people.

Out of over 80 national entries, the Puakghat Riverfront project emerged among the top three, cementing its place on the national stage as a benchmark for urban innovation rooted in community participation

“To the incredible people of Aalo, congratulations! This is not just a recognition but a message that when communities come together with vision and determination, remarkable things happen,” said CM Khandu. He extended heartfelt gratitude to the engineers, workers, local leaders, and citizens whose contributions made the transformation of the riverfront a reality.

The project, which blends ecological sensitivity with urban aesthetics, has become a model for inclusive and sustainable development in the Northeast.