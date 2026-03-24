Public hearing conducted for 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper hydel project in Arunachal

An environmental public hearing for the proposed 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project was held at Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district on March 24.

Addressing the hearing, state Commerce and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam expressed hope that the project would bring transformative benefits to affected families while contributing to the development of the state and the nation.

He appealed to all stakeholders to extend support to the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for smooth and successful implementation of the project. Dukam also assured that the report submitted by the Subansiri Upper project liaisoning committee would be taken up with the state government for appropriate consideration in the interest of the people.

The public hearing was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board as part of the statutory process required for environmental clearance.

Local MLA Taniya Soki, committee chairman Rolen Dagam, district administration officials, NHPC representatives, panchayat members and members of the public attended the programme.

During the hearing, stakeholders shared their views, concerns and suggestions regarding the project. Officials said that a majority of stakeholders, including affected families, expressed support for the proposed hydropower project.

Project General Manager Ratan Sagar reiterated the commitment of the authorities to maximise benefits for local communities. He said the project, once completed, is expected to generate employment opportunities, strengthen market and supply linkages, support corporate social responsibility initiatives and contribute to the state’s revenue.