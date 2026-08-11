Publishing key public details routinely can reduce RTI applications: Arunachal Guv

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday, August 11, said routinely publishing key public information is an effective way to promote transparency and reduce the need for formal Right to Information (RTI) applications.

Parnaik made the remarks when State Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin called on him at the Lok Bhavan here, according to an official release.

The governor advocated shifting the implementation of the RTI Act from a system of “information on demand to information by default”, saying this would strengthen transparency and citizen-centric governance in the state.

“Publishing key public details routinely is the most effective way to foster openness and reduce formal RTI applications,” he said.

Parnaik advised government departments to regularly update essential information on their official websites, including budgets, project progress, beneficiary lists, recruitment notices, tenders, land allotments and welfare schemes.

He also emphasised the need for modern record management and called for a mission-mode programme to digitise government files, integrate e-Office systems and create searchable digital repositories across departments.

The governor said proactive disclosure of information would make government functioning more transparent and allow citizens to access essential information without having to file separate RTI application.