In Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, a tale of transformation unfolded as Lakar Paleng, a resident of this remote corner of India, virtually connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

"Jai Hind!" Shri Lakar Paleng greeted the Prime Minister, his voice resonating with gratitude as he expressed thanks for the pucca house that now stands proudly as a proof to the government's commitment to uplift the lives of its citizens. The encounter took place during video conferencing, connecting the Prime Minister directly with citizens like Paleng who have experienced tangible improvements in their lives.

Paleng couldn't help but share another remarkable transformation that had touched the lives of people in his village – the advent of clean drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission. Recounting the days when fetching water from distant and unsanitary sources led to outbreaks of waterborne diseases, he stated how the tap in his courtyard has become a lifeline, providing clean water with just a hand's turn.

Touched by Paleng's words, Prime Minister Modi sought blessings from him and the people of his village. During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired whether Paleng was aware of the ongoing Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. To this, he replied with enthusiasm, not only being aware but actively involved in its initiatives through his gram panchayat. With determination, he pledged support to the yatra's mission of realizing the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047.

Prime Minister Modi assigned Paleng a task to form five groups from his village. These groups would visit five surrounding villages, spreading the message of welcoming Information Education Communication (IEC) vans embedded with the yatra's initiatives, enthusiastically and with open arms.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand, is an ambitious initiative aimed at ensuring 100% saturation of welfare schemes.