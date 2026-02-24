Arunachal CM condemns racial abuse in Delhi, vows justice for victims amid public outrage

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from the state residing in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister said he had personally spoken with the Commissioner of Delhi Police to ensure swift action. In a post on X, Khandu termed the incident “shameful” and “absolutely unacceptable,” asserting that such behaviour has no place in society.

He stated that the accused are currently absconding but assured that they would be apprehended at the earliest and dealt with strictly as per the law. “We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a case has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station against two local residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating the women tenants from the Northeast.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, or place of birth), and provisions related to acts done with common intention.

The accused have been identified as Harsh Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain, residents of Malviya Nagar.

The incident reportedly took place on February 20 at around 3:30 PM, when the three women were supervising electrical installation work in their rented flat. Police said that dust from drilling work allegedly entered the apartment below, triggering a confrontation between the tenants and their neighbours. The complainants alleged racial remarks, mental harassment, and humiliation. No physical injuries were reported.

Further legal proceedings are underway.