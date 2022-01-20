NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Central authorities for not reacting to the allegation by BJP MP Tapir Gao’s allegation on abduction of Indian youth by Chinese PLA. Gandhi stated that the silence is an announcement of the Centre as they don’t care.

His assertion comes after a 17-year-old Miram Taron has been kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal Pradesh’s Zido space, Higher Siang district, Lungta Jor space.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief stated, “Just a few days earlier than Republic Day, a fortune-teller of India is kidnapped by China – We’re with the household of Miram Taroun and won’t hand over hope, is not going to hand over. PM’s silly silence is his assertion – he would not care!”

Earlier, A 17-year-old boy from Arunachal was allegedly been abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), claimed Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao.

Gao informed through his tweet that the boy identified as Miram Taron, from Upper Siang district was abdubted from Siyungla area of Bishing village.

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