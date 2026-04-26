Railway Protection Force seizes ganja worth Rs 29 lakh at stations in NFR zone; three held

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has seized nearly 60 kg of ganja worth over Rs 29 lakh during a series of operations conducted between April 20 and 22 across its jurisdiction, officials said.

Three persons involved in the alleged trafficking were apprehended and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action.

On April 20, RPF personnel at New Jalpaiguri railway station recovered unclaimed consignments of ganja in two separate incidents during routine checks. About 18 kg of ganja worth Rs 9 lakh and 13.8 kg valued at around Rs 6.9 lakh were seized and handed over to the GRP.

In another operation on April 21, RPF teams at Agartala, in coordination with the GRP, apprehended two persons at Agartala railway station and recovered around 21.48 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 10.74 lakh from their possession.

On April 22, a joint operation by the RPF and GRP at Agartala led to the arrest of another individual, with the seizure of around 6 kg of ganja valued at Rs 3 lakh.

Officials said the RPF has intensified surveillance and intelligence-based operations to prevent the misuse of railway premises and trains for trafficking of narcotic substances.

They added that such drives would continue as part of efforts to ensure a safe and secure railway network and curb illegal activities across the region.