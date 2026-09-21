Rain, thunderstorms likely in several Arunachal districts from September 22

Several districts of Arunachal Pradesh are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms from September 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar said Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Papum Pare and Anjaw are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Tuesday.

On September 23, rain and thunderstorms are likely in Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to decline from September 24, with the IMD issuing no warning for any district of the state, according to the bulletin.

The meteorological centre has advised residents in the affected districts to remain alert and follow weather updates and advisories issued by the authorities.