Rainfall to ease across Arunachal from today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh will begin to ease from Sunday, November 2, bringing relief after several days of wet weather.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang, and West Siang districts on Sunday.

By Monday, the rainfall intensity is expected to weaken, remaining confined mainly to parts of the foothills and eastern belt, where brief afternoon or evening showers may occur.



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From Tuesday onward, the IMD said, weather conditions are likely to turn more stable, with dry to isolated rain expected across most parts of the state.



The improvement is likely to bring clearer skies and a gradual return to normal conditions after the recent spell of widespread rainfall.