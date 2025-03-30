In a grand celebration of cultural unity and national integration, Rajasthan Diwas was commemorated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on March 30, 2025, with traditional fervor and enthusiasm. The event was graced by Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, who actively participated in the celebrations, reinforcing the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized the significance of celebrating the foundation days of different states, stating that such events foster national unity, harmony, and goodwill. He lauded the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, championed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for strengthening India’s unity in diversity.

Reflecting on Rajasthan’s glorious legacy, the Governor highlighted its historical contributions to India’s rich heritage, known for valor, patriotism, and cultural traditions. He also acknowledged the remarkable contributions of the Rajasthani community in Arunachal Pradesh’s development, commending their efforts in preserving and sharing their cultural heritage.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances, with mesmerizing presentations of Rajasthan’s iconic Ghoomar dance and Dhamal folk song. Adding to the festive spirit, children from the Child Care Institute, Oju Mission, performed the ‘Arunachal Hamara’ dance, symbolizing the deep-rooted cultural connection between the two states.

In a gesture of unity, the Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Bagde’s Statehood Day message was read out, further strengthening the ties between the two regions. Special guests of the Governor, students from Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun, also attended the event.

The celebrations concluded with a high tea hosted by the Governor, where he engaged with guests and participants, further fostering camaraderie. In a delightful exchange of cultures, the Rajasthani community of Arunachal Pradesh served an array of authentic Rajasthani delicacies, including Dal Baati, Churma, Ghewar, and Moong Ka Halwa, offering attendees a taste of Rajasthan’s rich culinary heritage.