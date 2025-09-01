Rajiv Gandhi University extension campus to be established at West Siang

The long-awaited extension of Rajiv Gandhi University is set to take shape at Kamki in Liromoba, West Siang district, as the District Administration formally handed over land to the university.

The announcement followed a final inspection by Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak and Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam, who conveyed the approval of the Government of India (UGC) for establishing the new campus under the 27 Liromoba Constituency. The ceremony was witnessed by Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen.

Deputy Commissioner of West Siang, Liyi Bagra, officially handed over the land to the university, marking the beginning of groundwork for the extension campus.

The process of shifting and setting up the new facilities will commence shortly.

MLA Pesi Jilen expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu, crediting his vision and continuous support for turning the long-cherished dream of Liromoba residents into reality.