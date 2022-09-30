Union defence minister Rajnath Singh cancels his visit to Sela in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per source, Singh flew back to New Delhi on September 29 night itself from Tezpur.

Reasons not known.

Earlier, Singh visited the forward areas of 3 Corps in Anini, a village in Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh. He made an on-the-ground assessment of the country’s defence preparedness along the LAC by taking stock of the entire gamut of security-related aspects.

After evaluating the full spectrum of security-related factors, he conducted an on-site evaluation of the nation's defence readiness along the LAC.

Singh was accompanied by General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, and other top Indian Army officers. She also met with the troops stationed nearby.

He also met military officials in Tezpur, Assam, after his trip to the forward zones.

In his speech, he praised the soldiers stationed at the borders for their sacrifice and commitment to defending the nation's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, adding, ''The strength and confidence of the country are solely due to the Armed Forces.''

He further said that since the government took office in 2014, enhancing India's military might has been its main objective, with providing the services with cutting-edge weapons and equipment through a "Aatmanirbhar" defence industry.

Singh also said that the government's efforts have led to the development of a robust military that is totally capable of defending the Nation from all dangers.

He praised the Armed Forces for periodically showcasing their power and courage in order to develop a sense of patriotism and pride in the people, particularly the youth.

“There was a time when India wasn’t taken seriously on international platforms. Due to the efforts of our Prime Minister, today we have become an assertor from a mere observer. Indian military is respected all over the globe.