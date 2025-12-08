Rajnath Singh inaugurates 125 BRO projects; Six key bridges boost connectivity in Arunachal’s Siang Valley

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on December 7, inaugurated and dedicated 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven states and two Union Territories, in a landmark development aimed at strengthening national security and frontier connectivity.

The inauguration was conducted from Ladakh’s Shyok Tunnel — a 920-metre cut-and-cover structure on a crucial strategic route — marking one of the highlight achievements. Another key feature was the launch of a 3D-printed HAD Complex in Chandigarh, showcasing BRO’s technological advancement.

The 125 projects include 28 roads, 93 bridges and four strategic infrastructure facilities, built at a total cost of ₹5,000 crore.

Six Bridges Transform Connectivity in Siang Valley

In Arunachal Pradesh, seven bridges were inaugurated under Project Brahmank in Shi-Yomi and Siang valleys from the headquarters at Raneghat/Pasighat in East Siang district.

Among them, the Shene Bridge on the Tato–Menchuka road stands out for being built in a challenging terrain and for its dual importance — supporting defence logistics while boosting tourism to the picturesque Menchuka valley.

Five more bridges constructed along the Ditte-Dimme road — Ritbung, Rabung, Seyo, Raboung and Sirak — are set to significantly enhance mobility and socio-economic prospects across the remote frontier. A sixth bridge, Naglung Ri, was also inaugurated on the Tuting–Bona route, underscoring the government's focus on strengthening infrastructure close to the border.

Officials said these six bridges will play a crucial role in stimulating local economic activities and improving last-mile connectivity in Siang Valley.

State Leaders Praise BRO Efforts

While the projects were inaugurated by Rajnath Singh in Ladakh, dignitaries from Arunachal Pradesh attended the ceremony virtually from locations at Aalo/Along (44 BRTF) and Yingkiong (761 BRTF).

Minister for Law and Justice Kento Jini hailed BRO’s commitment, stating, “BRO makes the unthinkable possible in treacherous terrain. Arunachal’s bright future owes much to their resolve.” He dedicated the state’s continued development to the organisation.

A Boost to Defence and Development

Rajnath Singh underscored that resilient border infrastructure is key to national security, regional growth and connectivity. He lauded BRO for transforming remote frontiers into corridors of development.

With the unveiling of 125 projects, the government reiterated its commitment to improving accessibility to challenging frontier regions, enabling both defence preparedness and socio-economic advancement.