Union Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on October 30 for a two-day visit, during which he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers stationed along the India-China border in Tawang.

He is accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Moreover, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will also visit Tawang during this time.

Singh announced on his official X handle that he will also attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to the brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing.

He also stated that he will interact with security forces personnel who are deployed in the region.

He wrote on X, "Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing."

Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 30, 2024

Earlier on October 28, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), arrived at Tawang on a four-day tour to the district, accompanied by the First Lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik.

The governor will visit the border villages of the district under Vibrant Border Villages programme and also forward border posts to interact with troops.