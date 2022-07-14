A woman from Arunachal Pradesh has filed an FIR against a BJP MLA of the State for allegedly raping her on July 12.

A case has been registered against the accused, Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar, for allegedly raping the woman on July 4 at his private residence in Itanagar’s Six Kilo locality.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the women’s police station in Itanagar on Tuesday. The FIR against the accused has been registered under section 376 (2) H of the Indian Penal Code.

Talking to India Today NE, Itanagar Women Police station’s Officer in-charge Pungmin Taku admitted that the case already been registered.

However, Taku refused to talk in front of camera as the matter involves a high-profile politician.

Despite admitting that the complaint has been registered, police refrained from disclosing more information on the case.

Meanwhile, Tassar’s public relations officer Lokam Tamar Anthony has denied the allegations and said it is a “political conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Koloriang MLA.”

Tassar’s son, Lokam Lulu, has been arrested twice during a period of 3 years in cases related to peddling of drugs.

Tassar is not the only MLA from the frontier state who has been accused of rape.

In October of 2019, an Arunachal Pradesh government employee filed an FIR against another BJP MLA of the State for allegedly raping her.

The accused, Goruk Pordung representing the Bameng Assembly constituency, denied the charge and said it was a bid to malign his image.