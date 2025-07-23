Rare butterflies discovered as Mechuka hosts first high-altitude biodiversity meet

The picturesque high-altitude valley of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a historic event as the first-ever High-Altitude Butterfly and Biodiversity Meet concluded on July 20.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, the two-day event was aimed at promoting eco-tourism and conserving Mechuka's unique biodiversity.

Held on July 19–20, the meet attracted 72 participants, including students, researchers, Ph.D. scholars, nature enthusiasts, and local community members. Attendees came from various parts of India, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and institutions like NERIST, Tezpur University, Digboi College, and ATREE.

A host of immersive activities such as butterfly walks, biodiversity trails, aqua therapy sessions, and nature games helped foster a deeper connection with the natural world. Students were awarded for Best Speaker and Best Presenter, encouraging young voices in conservation advocacy.

The final session, held at the Nai-Nang Community Development Society (NCDS) community hall, was graced by dignitaries including the Lt. Col. and 2IC of the Sikh Regiment, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mechuka. They urged the community to take greater ownership of conservation, highlighting the potential of Mechuka as a hub for biodiversity research and sustainable tourism.

A major scientific highlight was the documentation of 107 butterfly species, including two species recorded for the first time in India:



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Metok Green Sapphire (Heliophorus gloria, H. Huang, 1999)

Medog Tufted Ace (Sebastonyma medoensis, C.L. Lee, 1979)

Both were previously known only from SE Tibet. Additional key sightings included:

Tiger-mimic Admiral (Limenitis rileyi, 1940)

Tibetan Brimstone (Gonepteryx amintha thibetana, 1968)

Bhutan Blackvein (Aporia harrietae harrietae, 1893)

Three Junglequeen species (Stichophthalma sp.)

Scarce Jester, Brown Gorgon, Chequered Ace, and Giant Hopper

Significantly, a Chinese Rose Windmill butterfly was recorded for the first time in India from Mechuka during a prior survey in May this year.

Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a noted lepidopterist currently working in Siang Valley, termed the meet a scientific milestone. “This event has redefined our understanding of Himalayan lepidopteran diversity. It underscores the urgent need for butterfly tourism and conservation awareness,” he said.

The local administration, including the Tourism Information Office, provided full logistical and ground support. The meet has now set the tone for future community-driven conservation efforts and positioned Mechuka as a potential eco-tourism hotspot in Northeast India.

