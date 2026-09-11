Rare Himalayan fish recorded in India for first time in Arunachal’s Tawang

Scientists have recorded a rare Himalayan fish in India for the first time after specimens of Schizopygopsis waddellii were discovered in a high-altitude lake in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

The discovery adds a new species to India’s freshwater biodiversity and significantly extends the known geographical range of the fish, which was previously associated mainly with high-altitude freshwater ecosystems of the Tibetan and Chinese plateaus.

The specimens were collected in July by researchers from the ICAR-Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (ICAR-CICFR), Bhimtal, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Department and members of the Shar-Tso Committee of Tawang.

The fish belongs to the Cyprinidae family and is adapted to the harsh conditions of high-altitude freshwater ecosystems. Its known distribution had earlier been largely associated with the Tibetan Plateau, with Yamdrok Lake in Tibet recorded as its type locality.

The Tawang discovery therefore represents a significant extension of the species’ known range into India.

DNA analysis confirms species

Scientists identified the fish using an integrative taxonomic approach, combining detailed morphological examination with molecular evidence based on mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

The fish has an elongated, cylindrical body, a dark greyish to olive-coloured upper side and a lighter, silvery to creamy-white underside. It also has a complete lateral line, blunt snout, a distinctive hard plate-like structure around the lower lip and snout, a subterminal mouth and a deeply forked caudal fin.

These characteristics, along with the molecular analysis, helped researchers confirm the species and establish the Tawang specimen as a new record for India.

Eastern Himalayas emerge as biodiversity hotspot

Scientists said the discovery is significant not only because it adds to India’s freshwater fish diversity but also because it offers insights into biological connections between the Eastern Himalayas and the wider trans-Himalayan region.

The presence of Schizopygopsis waddellii in Tawang suggests that Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude aquatic ecosystems may support species with wider trans-Himalayan affinities.

The finding also highlights how little is known about the fish diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly its numerous remote mountain lakes and high-altitude water bodies.

Researchers said the record could serve as a baseline for future biodiversity surveys, ecological assessments and conservation planning, while underlining the need for continued scientific exploration of the state’s fragile aquatic ecosystems.

Chowna Mein welcomes discovery

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, describing the finding from the state’s high-altitude waters as a remarkable addition to India’s freshwater biodiversity.

In a social media post, Mein appreciated the scientists, the Fisheries Department and the Shar-Tso Committee for documenting the species.

He said discoveries of this nature demonstrate how much remains to be explored and understood about Arunachal Pradesh’s natural heritage.

Mein also stressed the importance of continued research and conservation of the state’s fragile high-altitude ecosystems, saying such scientific discoveries can deepen understanding of the region’s unique biodiversity.