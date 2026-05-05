Rare hornbill sighting in Arunachal signals healthy forest ecosystem

In a positive sign for biodiversity in the Eastern Himalayas, a rare adult Oriental pied hornbill has been sighted in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district after a long gap, officials said.

The bird was spotted foraging near a forest office area by local resident Biswajit Tayeng, sparking interest among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. Experts note that hornbills are key ecological indicators, and their presence reflects the overall health and stability of forest ecosystems.

Often referred to as the “farmers of the forest,” hornbills play a crucial role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration, helping maintain biodiversity. Their survival depends heavily on the availability of mature trees and undisturbed forest cover, making their presence particularly significant.

Forest officials said the sighting suggests that habitat conditions in the region remain favourable and that ongoing conservation efforts are yielding positive results. The development has also drawn attention to the importance of sustained protection measures in Arunachal Pradesh, a vital part of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the sighting, stating that the presence of the species is an encouraging indicator of a healthy ecosystem. He emphasised that hornbills contribute significantly to forest regeneration through seed dispersal.

Officials have reiterated the need to prevent deforestation, protect natural habitats, and strengthen community participation to ensure long-term conservation success in the region.