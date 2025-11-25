Rare hornbills return to Silluk after years; Pasighat DFO issues strict no-hunting advisory

After many years without sightings, a large flock of hornbills has been spotted around Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division, prompting the Pasighat Forest Division to issue a strict advisory urging residents not to hunt or disturb the critically endangered birds.

According to reports from villagers, around 14 hornbills—identified as Great Indian Hornbills (Buceros bicornis)—were seen in the area on Monday. Responding promptly, Pasighat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hono Moda appealed to the people of Mebo Sub-Division and East Siang district to refrain from hunting, killing, or causing any disturbance to the visiting birds.

In his advisory, the DFO stressed that the hornbill, the state bird of Arunachal Pradesh, requires strong protection due to its unique breeding behaviour. He also noted that several inter-continental migratory bird species visit Arunachal during winter and equally require conservation efforts.

Moda reminded residents that hunting, possessing, or transporting wildlife or their body parts is a punishable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which carries penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

Community leaders, including Silluk Head Gaon Burah Ashik Yirang and Silluk Swachh Abhiyan chairman Kepangnong Borang, also urged people across Mebo and East Siang not to harm the hornbills or any other birds in the area. They warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating wildlife protection norms.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng welcomed the sighting, calling it a positive ecological sign. He appealed to residents to join hands in conserving the rare species. “If given proper protection, these birds will return regularly. Hornbills were once found abundantly in this region,” Tayeng said.

The Borguli Wildlife Range under the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary also confirmed similar sightings on Monday, sharing a photograph of hornbills flying over the sanctuary’s woodland. Forest officials and conservation groups said the renewed presence of hornbills reflects the positive impact of ongoing community-driven conservation efforts in the region.