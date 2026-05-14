Rare musk deer captured on camera for first time in Arunachal sanctuary

Researchers have captured the first-ever camera-trap image of a rare musk deer inside the Yordi Rabe Supse Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in documenting the biodiversity of the eastern Himalayan region.

According to forest department officials from West Siang district, the rare animal was photographed recently through a camera trap installed deep inside the sanctuary’s dense forest terrain.

The protected sanctuary is known for its rugged mountainous landscape, rich vegetation and diverse wildlife habitats.

Wildlife experts described the sighting as highly significant, noting that musk deer are extremely shy, nocturnal and difficult to spot in the wild due to their elusive behaviour and habitation in remote high-altitude forests.

Experts further stated that the presence of musk deer is considered an important indicator of a healthy and relatively undisturbed ecosystem in the Himalayan region.

The development has been welcomed by conservationists and researchers, who believe the finding highlights the ecological importance of the sanctuary and the need for continued wildlife conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh.