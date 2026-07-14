Rare solitary bee species discovered in Arunachal's Siang Valley

Researchers have discovered two new species of rare solitary bees in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley, a finding that underscores the rich biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas and highlights the need for stronger conservation efforts in the ecologically sensitive region.

The two species—Elaphropoda triangulata and Habropoda adi—were discovered by researchers from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru, during the recent Siang Expedition. The findings have been published in the European Journal of Taxonomy.

According to the researchers, Elaphropoda triangulata was named after the distinctive triangular markings on its abdomen, while Habropoda adi was named in honour of the Adi indigenous community of Arunachal Pradesh.

The study noted that each species is currently known from only a single male specimen, making the discovery particularly significant. Researchers said further field surveys are required to determine the species' distribution, ecological role and conservation status.

Solitary bees play a vital role as pollinators, supporting healthy ecosystems and agricultural productivity. Unlike honeybees, they do not live in colonies and typically nest individually.

The researchers warned that habitat loss, infrastructure development and other human activities could threaten the survival of the newly identified species. They stressed the need to conserve the forests and natural habitats of the Eastern Himalayas, one of the world's recognised biodiversity hotspots.

The discovery adds to the growing number of new species being documented from Arunachal Pradesh, which is known for its rich biodiversity and relatively unexplored forests.

Welcoming the discovery, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said it reflected the State's extraordinary natural wealth and scientific significance.

In a social media post, Mein said the findings not only highlighted the exceptional biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas but also reinforced the need to protect the region's fragile ecosystems. He congratulated the ATREE research team, saying such discoveries further establish Arunachal Pradesh as a globally significant biodiversity hotspot deserving sustained conservation efforts.