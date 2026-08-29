Rare Spoon-tailed Duskhawker dragonfly photographed for first time in Arunachal Pradesh

A rare Spoon-tailed Duskhawker (Gynacantha basiguttata) dragonfly has been photographed for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh at Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, marking a significant addition to the state's biodiversity records.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the discovery as another remarkable addition to Arunachal Pradesh's biodiversity story, highlighting the extraordinary species diversity found across the state's forests.

The dragonfly was first photographed in October 2024 along the Miao-Vijaynagar Road in the Namdapha landscape. It was initially identified as a different species, but subsequent taxonomic verification confirmed the specimen as Gynacantha basiguttata.

The documentation adds another noteworthy species record to India's Odonata checklist, which includes dragonflies and damselflies. It also highlights the considerable biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh that remains to be scientifically documented.

Located in Changlang district, Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is known for its rich flora and fauna and has continued to yield significant wildlife records.

The latest discovery underscores the importance of continued biodiversity surveys, scientific research and documentation across Arunachal Pradesh's extensive forest landscapes.

Mein said the finding once again demonstrates the ecological significance of Namdapha and reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's position as one of India's major biodiversity-rich regions.