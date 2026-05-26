Rare wild blueberry relative rediscovered in Arunachal after 188 years

A rare and endangered wild relative of the blueberry, Vaccinium piliferum, has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Vijoynagar in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district nearly 188 years after it was first recorded in 1836, marking a significant botanical breakthrough and a major addition to India’s biodiversity records.

The species, which belongs to the Ericaceae family that includes blueberries and cranberries, was rediscovered by researchers from the Society for Education and Environmental Development, the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), and collaborating institutions.

The plant had not been documented in the wild for generations after its first colonial-era record in 1836, leading botanists to believe it may have disappeared altogether.

Researchers located the species near tributaries of the Noa-Dihing River in the dense forests of Vijoynagar, an ecologically sensitive region in eastern Arunachal Pradesh known for its rich biodiversity.

Field surveys recorded only 16 individual plants, highlighting the species’ fragile population status. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies Vaccinium piliferum as an endangered species.

Experts said the rediscovery underlines the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh’s Eastern Himalayan ecosystem and reinforces the need for stronger conservation efforts to protect rare and threatened plant species.

Botanists also noted that wild relatives of cultivated berry species hold considerable scientific value for climate resilience studies, disease resistance research and future crop improvement programmes.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the finding as “a remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh”.

He said the rediscovery reflects the state’s immense ecological wealth and highlights the importance of conserving fragile Himalayan ecosystems for future generations, while appreciating the efforts of researchers involved in the discovery.