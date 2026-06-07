Rare yellow puffball mushroom discovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district

A rare bright yellow puffball mushroom discovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district could mark the first recorded occurrence of the species in the region, drawing attention to the largely unexplored fungal diversity of the Eastern Himalayas.

The mushroom was documented during a field survey conducted in Zedua village on June 4 by researchers from ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Scientists have preliminarily identified the specimen as Bovista colorata, commonly known as the yellow puffball mushroom, based on its distinctive spherical shape and striking yellow fruiting body.

The observation was made by Dr. Deep Narayan Mishra, who serves as a Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Pathology) at KVK Longding.

Researchers noted that while the mushroom's physical characteristics strongly suggest it belongs to the Bovista colorata species, detailed microscopic examination and molecular analysis will be required to confirm its taxonomic identity.

The discovery is being viewed as a significant finding for biodiversity research in Arunachal Pradesh and underscores the need for further scientific exploration of the Eastern Himalayan region, which is known for its rich but relatively understudied ecological wealth.

Experts believe the find could contribute valuable information to fungal biodiversity records and help strengthen understanding of the region's unique ecosystem.