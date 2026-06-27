Red alert issued for West and East Kameng amid heavy rainfall in Arunachal

The Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, has issued a five-day district-wise weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of the state from June 27 to July 1.

According to the advisory, weather conditions are expected to intensify significantly on June 28, with West Kameng and East Kameng districts placed under a Red Alert (Take Action) due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall.

Several other districts, including Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri and West Siang, have been placed under an Orange Alert, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the need for heightened preparedness.

The warning for June 29 indicates that Orange Alerts will remain in force for West Kameng, Papum Pare, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, signalling continued risk of intense rainfall activity in these regions.

Meteorological authorities stated that weather conditions are expected to gradually ease from June 30, with most districts likely to remain under Yellow Alert conditions, indicating relatively lower but continued weather-related risks.

By July 1, no major warnings have been issued for most parts of the state. However, isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to persist in some areas under prevailing monsoon conditions.

The Meteorological Centre has advised residents and local authorities to remain vigilant, monitor official weather updates and take necessary precautions in view of the forecast.