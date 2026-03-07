Regional stories shine at Arunachal Film Festival, women filmmakers call for strong film policy

Regional voices and women filmmakers took centre stage on the second day of the 11th Arunachal Film Festival, as the event turned into a vibrant platform for storytelling, cultural expression and emerging cinematic talent from Northeast India.

The festival, currently underway in Itanagar, brought together filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts for a day packed with screenings, discussions and creative exchanges, highlighting the growing momentum of regional cinema and the increasing role of women in shaping its future.

One of the most engaging sessions of the day was the Short Film Grant Pitch, where six shortlisted participants presented their project ideas before an eminent jury comprising Biplab Goswami, the writer of the acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, National Award-winning filmmaker Sunny Joseph, and filmmaker Kaushik Das. The session provided an important opportunity for emerging filmmakers to showcase their ideas and receive guidance from industry veterans.

The day’s screenings began with 1999 – Hiraeth, directed by Raymond Colney, followed by an interactive discussion with the filmmaker. Parallel screenings featured the top five shortlisted entries in the Documentary Film Competition section, presenting powerful and diverse narratives from across the region.

The afternoon continued with screenings of Hiraeth by Chow Partha Borogohain and The Elysian Field by Pradip Kurbah, both of which were followed by lively interactions between the filmmakers and audiences, offering insights into the creative processes behind the films.

A key highlight of the day was the panel discussion titled “Rewriting the Narrative: Women Shaping the Future of Cinema.” The discussion featured independent filmmaker Karry Padu, director and Arunachal Film Collective chairperson Bindiya Ete Nalo, filmmaker Nang Tanvi Manpong, and noted Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah.

The panelists shared candid reflections on their journeys in cinema, discussing both the challenges and opportunities for women filmmakers in the industry. They stressed the importance of telling authentic stories rooted in regional culture while embracing contemporary perspectives. The discussion also highlighted the need for a comprehensive state film policy, greater encouragement for local talent, financial subsidies for regional cinema and a stronger support system to mentor emerging filmmakers.

The evening session showcased a package of four non-fiction films — Lura, The Untold Story of Vijay Nagar, Of Faith & Culture, and Ngul Se Seb (The Way of Mithun) — each presenting unique cultural and social narratives from Northeast India.

The screenings were followed by Jugnuma – The Fable by Ram Reddy and The Shape of Momo by Tribeny Rai, both accompanied by engaging interactions with the filmmakers and actors.

Among the dignitaries present at the festival was Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, who attended the screening of Jugnuma – The Fable along with his family.

The day concluded with the screening of Kok Kok Kookook by Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, followed by an interactive session with the director and the crew, bringing the day’s cinematic journey to a thoughtful and engaging close.

With its blend of powerful storytelling, emerging talent and meaningful conversations, the second day of the 11th Arunachal Film Festival reaffirmed the growing strength of regional cinema and the vital role it plays in capturing the diverse cultural narratives of Northeast India.