Relentless rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has led to severe flooding and extensive destruction, significantly impacting ITI Balinong in Changlang District. This institute, located along the banks of the Burhi Dehing River, has been particularly hard-hit due to annual soil erosion and rising water levels.

The situation has grown increasingly precarious, with one Type 3 residential quarter already washed away and two Type 2 quarters teetering on the edge of collapse.

The boys' hostel and three bachelor's barracks, situated near the riverbank, are also at serious risk, instilling widespread fear among trainees and staff.

The entire ITI compound faces the imminent threat of submersion and erosion if preventive measures are not swiftly undertaken by the authorities.

The urgency for intervention is critical to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of those residing and studying at the institute.

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