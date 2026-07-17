Remote Arunachal frontier gets power: Vijoynagar electrified through Rs 14-crore micro-hydro project

Arunachal Pradesh's remote Vijoynagar circle in Changlang district has been connected to electricity through the successful commissioning of the 2x250 kW Sirit Micro Hydro Scheme (MHS), marking a major infrastructure milestone for one of the state's most isolated frontier regions.

Announcing the achievement on July 17, Miao-Vijoynagar MLA Kamlung Mossang said the project represents a significant step towards bringing modern infrastructure to the farthest corners of Arunachal Pradesh.

The commissioning of the micro-hydro project establishes grid connectivity in Vijoynagar, a region bordering Myanmar and surrounded by the Namdapha National Park, which has remained geographically isolated for decades due to dense forests and rugged terrain.

"Access to electricity will significantly improve education, healthcare, communication, livelihoods and the overall quality of life for the people here, while opening new doors for growth and economic progress," Mossang said.

Officials said the power connection is expected to unlock Vijoynagar's potential in eco-tourism, organic agriculture and horticulture, contributing to sustainable economic development in the border region.

The project was implemented through coordinated efforts of the state's Hydro Power Development Department and the Power Department. Sanctioned to harness the area's small hydro potential, the Sirit Micro Hydro Scheme fulfils a long-pending commitment to provide reliable electricity to remote frontier villages.

Completed at an estimated cost of over Rs 14 crore, the project will benefit more than 1,500 residents across eight villages—Dara Gaon, Dawodi, Phaparbari, Gahrigaon, Hazolo, Ramnagar, Buddhamandir and Vijoynagar headquarters.

Mossang thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for prioritising infrastructure development in remote border areas and lauded officials and engineers for overcoming logistical challenges to complete the project.