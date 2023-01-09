A troupe of eight Singpho members will travel to New Delhi on January 11 to take part in the Tableaux Parade for the upcoming Republic Day 2023 at Rajpath, New Delhi, led by Jowkhong Singpho, head of the Singpho Development Society.

Only 8 participants, dressed in attractive traditional Singpho attire, were selected to perform on top of the tableaux during the parade, as per protocol.

On reaching Rashtriya Rangsala Camp, the group will be engaged in constant rehearsals and other activities.

Only participants without any ailments who have received a double dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to take part.

The parade takes place every year on 26 January at Rajpath, New Delhi.

The Republic Day celebrations in India stretch for three days and this parade is the biggest and most significant of them all. The first parade was held in 1950, and since then it has been held every year.

The SISEN, N'KHUM, and MIRIP groups, each of which is further subdivided into a number of clans under a chief, make up the majority of the SINGPHO society. The lineage or sub-lineage group is the basis for clan organisation.

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