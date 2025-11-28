Ramdas Athawale launches RPI(A) in Arunachal, eyes panchayat polls with 8 candidates

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, has inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) during a ceremony in Lekang, Namsai district. The event marks the party's formal entry into the state political landscape, with plans to participate directly in local governance. Athawale highlighted the party's commitment to the principles of social justice and equality, referencing the ideology of Dr B R Ambedkar.

During the inauguration, Athawale announced, "the party would field eight candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections in the state." He further mentioned that "the party has organisational setup in 27 states, and asserted that it would bring good governance to Arunachal Pradesh." The party's efforts will be led by Arunachal Pradesh unit president Likha Saaya, whom Athawale expressed hope would help expand the party's base in the state.

Addressing issues of governance and constitutional values, Athawale stated, "his party owes its allegiance to the Constitution, which, he said, is a powerful document that gives value to democracy." He also emphasised the role of the central government in supporting the region, saying, "the Centre is focused on the development of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh."

Athawale drew attention to India's economic growth under the current administration, stating, "When the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014, our economy was in the 10th position but now India is at the fourth spot, and will surpass Germany within a year to become the third-largest economy," he said. Despite these advances, he recognised that challenges remain, particularly those affecting farmers, workers and women.

He commented on the government's ongoing efforts to address these challenges, saying, "the government is working to ameliorate the situation." Athawale underlined that his ministry is responsible for a significant portion of the population, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, persons with disabilities, transgender individuals and orphans.

Highlighting the importance of targeted benefits, Athawale affirmed, "he is committed to ensure that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries." The launch of the Arunachal Pradesh unit is intended to strengthen the party's outreach and support for marginalised groups, aligning with national objectives of social inclusion and equitable development.